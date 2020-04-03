Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 363,877 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,865,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

