Man Group plc Buys 375,033 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 169.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,033 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.52% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.