Man Group plc Buys 404,160 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 289.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,160 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.30% of Newmark Group worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Newmark Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 664.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Newmark Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $604.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

