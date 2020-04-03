Man Group plc Buys 40,519 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in KBR were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in KBR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

In other KBR news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,431.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KBR from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

