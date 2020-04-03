Man Group plc Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth $142,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,897,000 after buying an additional 277,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 236,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after buying an additional 227,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $110.54 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

