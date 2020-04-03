Man Group plc Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 249.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,381 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,757 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Regions Financial by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 851,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 38,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

