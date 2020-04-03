Man Group plc Increases Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 988.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $194.10 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $829,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,281 shares of company stock worth $13,877,773 over the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

