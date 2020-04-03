Man Group plc Lowers Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,035 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Eaton Vance worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 4.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

NYSE:EV opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

