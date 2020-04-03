Man Group plc Makes New $7.54 Million Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,440,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 138.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

