Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.09% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $177.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.