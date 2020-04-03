Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Man Group plc increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 436.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738,482 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

