Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.20% of Graham worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $337.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.86. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen purchased 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

