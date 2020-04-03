Man Group plc Sells 111,383 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 111,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $73.46 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

