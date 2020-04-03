Man Group plc Sells 22,699 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,699 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.