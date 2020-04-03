Man Group plc Sells 3,803 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In other Barrett Business Services news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $332,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,219 shares of company stock valued at $429,261. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $270.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.