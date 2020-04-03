Man Group plc Sells 44,934 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,934 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in WABCO were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $296,519,000 after purchasing an additional 696,333 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,676,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,205,000 after purchasing an additional 223,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in WABCO by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,389,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

WBC stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.71.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

