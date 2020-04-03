Man Group plc Sells 788,684 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,073,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,087,000 after acquiring an additional 956,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,505,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 275,312 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,949,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655,066 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,052,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,650,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 454,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $5.12 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

