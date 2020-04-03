Man Group plc Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,058,000 after buying an additional 2,119,970 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,601,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

