Man Group plc Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,177 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after buying an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $40,116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,313,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,678 shares during the period.

VICI opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

In related news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

