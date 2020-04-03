Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Trading Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marcus traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.53, approximately 532,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 279,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCS. Benchmark downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Marcus from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marcus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $381.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

