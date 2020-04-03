Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $106.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies traded as low as $81.43 and last traded at $82.02, approximately 3,228,633 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,505,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.46.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

