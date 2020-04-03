Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Kimball Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 208,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 316,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Kimball Electronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.18. Kimball Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $307.08 million for the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

