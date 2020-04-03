Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 8,450 Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

