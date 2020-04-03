Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,739 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Community Health Systems worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Community Health Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Community Health Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYH. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $348.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.99. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

