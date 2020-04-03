Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Griffon were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Griffon by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,776.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $562.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.