Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193,097 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,192,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,557,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,936,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,092,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

