Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 54,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 163,801 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Cassava Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.