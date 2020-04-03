Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

