Marshall Wace LLP Takes $225,000 Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AJG opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

