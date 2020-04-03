Marshall Wace LLP Takes $270,000 Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 373,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 77,722 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.