Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,225 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE:SM opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SM Energy Co has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.67.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.