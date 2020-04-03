Marshall Witt Sells 285 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $19,989.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,855.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SNX stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

