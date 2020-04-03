Mastercard Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.52.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $238.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.85 and a 200 day moving average of $288.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,293 shares of company stock worth $127,328,828. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

