Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $61.61, 2,482,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,794,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Match Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

