Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 441.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

