Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on Maverix Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.62 and a 12-month high of C$5.91. The firm has a market cap of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.