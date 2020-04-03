Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 348.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 962.95% and a negative net margin of 455.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 1,403.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,272 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.94% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

