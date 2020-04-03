MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.42

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 117392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

MZDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

