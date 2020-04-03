Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.