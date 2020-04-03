MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.