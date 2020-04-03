Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. Monro also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.67.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

