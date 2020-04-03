Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 270 ($3.55).

MGAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 187.20 ($2.46) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 168.80 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $535.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 276.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Peter Turner sold 54,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41), for a total transaction of £99,092.67 ($130,350.79). Also, insider Pete Raby sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £32,912.64 ($43,294.71).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

