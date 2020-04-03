Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) fell 7% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $46.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.62, 23,748,609 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 18,147,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $675,692,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,414,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after buying an additional 1,212,724 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

