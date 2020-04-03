Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.24.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $244.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,054.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.