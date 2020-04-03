M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $244.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,054.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

