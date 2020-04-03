MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of MSA Safety worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $7,640,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $93.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.15.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

