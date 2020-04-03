M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Shares Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $123.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as low as $94.45 and last traded at $95.86, 899,722 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 976,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.43.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

