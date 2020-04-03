National Bank Financial Comments on Calfrac Well Services Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued on Sunday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.40 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.89.

CFW stock opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.95.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$317.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.73 million.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

