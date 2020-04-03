National Bank Financial Comments on Park Lawn Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.50 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

PLC opened at C$16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.57 million and a P/E ratio of 51.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

