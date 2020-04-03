National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.25-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.16 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.26 EPS.

National Instruments stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.